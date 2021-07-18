Liverpool adding ‘final details’ to £54m superstar’s contract – announcement expected soon

Liverpool are believed to be close to announcing a new contract for goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

That’s according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who reports the Brazilian’s new deal with stretch until 2026.

This news comes just as the Daily Mirror claim Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is in line for a fresh bumper contract.

The Reds are putting the ‘final details’ on Alisson’s new deal, as per Romano, which protects the club’s investment in the £54 million-rated superstar [Transfermarkt].

In Alisson, Liverpool have one of the best goalkeepers in the world and at the age of 28 – he still has many, many years ahead of him.

It’s unclear if the Reds are set to announce any other new contracts, but there has been talk of the club being eager to get Mo Salah to put pen to paper on a new deal.