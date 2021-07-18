Liverpool have concrete interest in Serie A star but there’s a big problem – report

Liverpool have reportedly been taken aback by Inter’s asking price for Nicolo Barella.

That’s according to reputable Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim the Reds have concrete interest in the midfielder.

The above report states Inter have slapped a €70 million price tag on Barella and are keen on getting the 24-year-old tied down on a new deal.

Liverpool have been linked with moves for several midfielders this summer, with the Italy international frequently named alongside the likes of Renato Sanches, Saul Niguez and Houssem Aouar on Jurgen Klopp’s supposed shortlist.

Inter’s reported asking price of €70 million for Barella will put off a lot of potentially interested parties this summer, but that’s perhaps the point.

The midfielder was central to Antonio Conte’s plans last season, as the Nerazzurri marched to the Serie A title, and starred for Italy at Euro 2020.