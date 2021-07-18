Liverpool ready to move for Saul Niguez as Barcelona deal stalls – reports

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez this summer.

The 26-year-old is believed to be close to signing for Barcelona, but renowned journalist Matteo Moretto claims the proposed deal has stalled.

Now – Spanish outlet AS reports Liverpool and Manchester United are ready to swoop in for Saul, should the Barcelona move fall apart.

It’s unclear just how interested the Reds are in Saul, with some sources close to the club going as far as to brand the links ‘nonsense’.

Antoine Griezmann is said to be involved in a sort of swap deal between Barcelona and Atletico, with the player already giving it the go-ahead, as per Fabrizio Romano – but Empire of the Kop understands the Frenchman isn’t happy with being a makeweight in the exchange.

Should Liverpool pounce as Barcelona flounder, it’s unclear what sort of deal the Reds will pursue – but a player swap is unlikely.