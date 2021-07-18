Local journalist issues big update on Liverpool and Youri Tielemans links

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer.

The biggest claim thus far comes from Belgian news outlet Het Nieuwsblad, who reported back in May that he’d be keen on signing for the Reds.

The same source state the 24-year-old is high up on Jurgen Klopp’s shortlist this summer as Liverpool look to replace Gini Wijnaldum, who is now a Paris Saint-Germain player.

But a journalist close to the Foxes, Jordan Blackwell, who works for Leicestershire Live, has issued a significant update on the Reds’ apparent pursuit of Tielemans.

When asked about speculation regarding reported interest in the midfielder from Liverpool, the journalist said: ‘The latest seems to be that Liverpool aren’t pursuing him right now.’

While not the final nail in the coffin, you’d have to imagine Blackwell is close to the action at Leicester City and has fairly solid information on their players…