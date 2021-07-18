(Video) Playful Jurgen Klopp messes with LFC TV presenter in funny clip

LFC TV presenter Peter McDowall has shared short clip from a recent recording session at the Reds’ training camp in Austria.

The broadcaster is back at it as Liverpool prepare to go again for the new season, and has been reunited with manager Jurgen Klopp.

Clearly feeling a little playful, the boss walked past LFC TV’s cameras not once, but twice, and seemed to jovially brush by McDowall on the first go.

One Liverpool fan responded to the tweet below, jokingly suggesting Klopp ‘coached’ what the presenter was saying…

Anything could have happened here… pic.twitter.com/a7wx1t1aUf — Peter McDowall (@Petermcdowall10) July 18, 2021