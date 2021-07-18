(Video) Salah shares hilarious clip of Matip & Liverpool team-mates dancing: ‘This happens when you lose’

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah has shared a hilarious video of some of his team-mates dancing in what appears to be some kind of forfeit.

The forward dropped a minute-long clip of Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and a few other Reds players and staff dancing on Instagram, with accompanying caption: ‘This happens when you lose‘.

We at Empire of the Kop are certain we’re not alone in absolutely loving Matip’s moves in the clip! What a man.

Take a look at the video below…