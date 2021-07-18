Virgil van Dijk slams journalist for ‘making up’ harmful story: ‘Shame on you’

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has taken a swipe at Daily Mirror chief football writer Simon Mullock on social media.

The journalist penned a story about the centre-half ‘leading the revolt’ against the potential appointment of Louis van Gaal for the Netherlands national team.

Just over an hour after the story was shared on Twitter, van Dijk made a point of calling it out – stating Mullock had made up the story and that he should be ashamed.

Take a look at his tweet below…

This story is completely false. It’s never been more important for journalists to tell the truth and not just make stuff up. Shame on you Mr. @MullockSMirror https://t.co/aYRDvqSk21 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) July 17, 2021

Mullock is yet to respond to being called out by van Dijk, and the story is still available to read on the Daily Mirror’s website (as of 9AM on July 18).

As stated by the big man himself in his tweet above, it is very important journalists share accurate information, and that obviously hasn’t been the case here.

We at Empire of the Kop are sure Mullock will come out and explain himself, given time – but it’s safe to say he won’t be using one of his sources again.