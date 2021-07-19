‘Beyond disrespectful’: Liverpool fans react to huge James Pearce update on Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson’s future at Liverpool have been brought into question this week, following an article by James Pearce for The Athletic.

In his joint-report with David Ornstein, the reputable journalist reveals the Reds haven’t got off to a good start in contract talks with the club’s captain.

It has been suggested Henderson could depart Liverpool before the end of his current deal, which expires in the summer of 2023, and supporters aren’t happy.

The Reds and their skipper are believed to be keen to avoid another situation like what happened with Gini Wijnaldum, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last month after five years at Anfield.

Jordan Henderson has been linked with a move away from Liverpool

Liverpool fans have been reacting to Pearce’s update on social media, with the fan-base quite clearly in two minds over the huge news.

One supporter said it’s ‘beyond disrespectful’ to dismiss Henderson because of his age, while another pointed out the club are going to need ‘sign some new blood in midfield’ soon.

Take a look at some selected tweets below…

