Brighton target Liverpool defender as £50m Arsenal switch nears for Ben White – report

Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly looking at Liverpool centre-half Nat Phillips as a potential replacement for Ben White.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim the Bolton native tops Graham Potter’s shortlist this summer.

White, who is said to be nearing a £50 million switch to Arsenal, is a long-term Liverpool target, but with Ibou Konate joining the Reds this year, interest in the defender seemingly dipped.

Although absolutely crucial last season, Phillips likely goes into the new season at Anfield as fifth-choice – but is more than good enough to start for another Premier League side.

Moving to Brighton would make a lot of sense for player and club, especially with the Seagulls needing to bring in a proven replacement for White.

Liverpool aren’t especially keen on letting Phillips leave this summer, but have reluctantly slapped a £15 million price tag on the defender and are willing to do business if their demands are met.