Fernando Torres advises Saul Niguez to join Liverpool over Chelsea – reports

Former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres has ‘supposedly’ advised Saul Niguez to join the Reds, if he leaves Atletico Madrid this summer.

That’s according to Twitter user @MercadoATM, who typically aggregates transfer news for fans of the Rojiblancos.

It’s an interesting nugget of information, if true, as Torres previously played for Liverpool and Chelsea – and both clubs have been linked with a move for Saul by the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano.

In truth, we at Empire of the Kop aren’t sure whether to trust the Twitter account, but they also claim the Reds need up improve their offer – implying a bid has already been made.

It’s unclear just how interested Liverpool are in Saul, with some sources close to the club going as far as to brand the links ‘nonsense’.

Antoine Griezmann is said to be involved in a sort of swap deal between Barcelona and Atletico, with the player already giving it the go-ahead, as per Romano.

Should Liverpool pounce if Barcelona flounder, it’s unclear what sort of deal the Reds will pursue – but a player swap is unlikely.