Liverpool offer to include Marko Grujic in swap deal for hot-shot forward – report

Liverpool have reportedly offered to include midfielder Marko Grujic in a swap deal for Donyell Malen.

That’s according to reputable Portuguese outlet O Jogo, who claim the Reds are trying to tempt PSV into allowing their hot-shot forward to join them over Borussia Dortmund.

After four loan deals and just eight Premier League appearances in five years at Liverpool, the writing does appear to be on the wall for Grujic.

The 25-year-old has recently been linked with a move to Italian side Sassuolo, with the Reds said to have already informed the player he will be sold this summer.

Malen has been subject of interest from several clubs for a short while, including Liverpool – and we at Empire of the Kop previously revealed it’s now a two-way battle between the Reds and Borussia Dortmund for the PSV hot-shot.

The 22-year-old striker has bagged an outstanding 40 goals in 81 league appearances for the Eredivisie side, earning himself a call-up to the Netherlands national team in 2019.