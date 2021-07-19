Liverpool set to host La Liga duo at Anfield as part of pre-season preparations

Liverpool are believed to be set to announce two fresh pre-season friendlies against La Liga sides Valencia and Osasuna.

That’s according to the reputable Paul Gorst, who in his report for the Echo states both fixtures will be played at Anfield – and that the club hope to have a crowd in attendance to iron out any potential problems ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

Liverpool are currently posted up at their pre-season training camp in Austria, where they will remain for the duration of July.

The Echo states the games against Valencia and Osasuna are expected to be played on consecutive days, and muse they could take place on the weekend of August 9 – before travelling to Carrow Road the following week.

Liverpool have four clashes forthcoming, with 30-minute fixtures against Wacker Innsbruck Stuttgart up first this coming Tuesday.

Three days later, the Reds will face off against Mainz at the Greisbergers Betten-Arena in Grodig in a typical 90-minute match, where 3,500 people are permitted to spectate.

Liverpool will then round things off with a clash with Hertha Berlin at the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck on July 29, where a 15,000 strong crowd will be allowed to attend.