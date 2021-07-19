Uncertainty over Jordan Henderson’s Liverpool future as contract talks stutter, says James Pearce

Liverpool and Jordan Henderson are in talks over a new contract, with the midfielder’s current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.

According to the reliable James Pearce, discussions between the two parties haven’t got off to a good start.

MORE: Liverpool ready to move for Saul Niguez as Barcelona deal stalls – reports

In his joint-report with David Ornstein, for The Athletic, the reputable journalist states neither side want a repeat of what happened with Gini Wijnaldum.

And that is why the frightening possibility of selling Henderson before his contract expires has become a possibility.

However, according to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool are prepared to offer the club captain a lengthy deal to keep him at Anfield until the day he hangs up his boots.

Any report by Pearce obviously carries a lot of weight, but we at Empire of the Kop are choosing to be optimistic over Henderson’s future.

The midfielder is currently on holiday and is unlikely to be speaking to the club about paperwork – but there’s sure to be an update very soon.