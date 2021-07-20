Three surprise stars stand out as Liverpool register draws in Austria

Liverpool faced Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart in two mini-games at their pre-season training camp in Austria on Tuesday night.

Both clashes lasted just 30 minutes each and featured a total of 22 players for the Reds, with the XIs entirely swapped-out at the break.

The debut of Ibou Konate and the returns of Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnond will steal the headlines, but Liverpool had three surprise packages on display against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart.

In the game against the more recognisable German outfit, Kostas Tsimikas proved to be a problem on the left flank, zipping up and down the touch-line and creating chances. The Greek capped off his outstanding performance with an assist for Sadio Mane.

In the clash with Wacker Innsbruck, Jurgen Klopp opted for a more junior XI and two stand-out starlets were Owen Beck and Kaide Gordon.

The duo were a nuisance for the Austrian side throughout the half-hour period, with the attacker drawing a few fouls and the full-back running a marathon up and down the left flank.

Beck notably earned Liverpool an early penalty-kick, which was converted by Divock Origi, while Gordon was unlucky to not have a goal contribution of his own.