(Video) Divock Origi scores Liverpool’s first goal of pre-season after dodgy decision

Get in! Liverpool striker Divock Origi has scored the Reds’ first goal of pre-season from the penalty spot.

It was a bit of a dodgy decision, to be fair, with the referee awarding the Premier League side a spot-kick following a cross by Owen Beck.

MORE: (Video) Giggly Virgil van Dijk & Joe Gomez are absolutely loving pre-season training

The full-back started the game strongly, zipping up and down the wing, making himself a real nightmare for Wacker Innsbruck

Origi picked up the ball and walked towards the spot, striking his effort low and hard into the bottom-left side of the net.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV.