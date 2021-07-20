(Video) Divock Origi scores Liverpool’s first goal of pre-season after dodgy decision

Get in! Liverpool striker Divock Origi has scored the Reds’ first goal of pre-season from the penalty spot.
It was a bit of a dodgy decision, to be fair, with the referee awarding the Premier League side a spot-kick following a cross by Owen Beck.
The full-back started the game strongly, zipping up and down the wing, making himself a real nightmare for Wacker Innsbruck
Origi picked up the ball and walked towards the spot, striking his effort low and hard into the bottom-left side of the net.
