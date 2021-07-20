(Video) Ibou Konate makes Liverpool debut in pre-season friendly against Stuttgart

Ibou Konate has officially made his unofficial Liverpool debut during a pre-season clash with Stuttgart.
The Reds were in action on Tuesday night in two 30-minute mini-games against the German side and Wacker Innsbruck.
Konate was used in the second fixture, against a side he knows a fair bit about in Stuttgart.
The young Frenchman will be hoping to have better days with Liverpool, after conceding just five minutes into the game, which ended 1-1…
Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV.
Suits you, @IbrahimaKonate_ ❤️ #LFCPreSeason
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 20, 2021