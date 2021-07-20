(Video) Sadio Mane bags poacher’s goal after brilliant Tsimikas & Milner build-up play

Get in! Liverpool bagged an equaliser against Stuttgart in their pre-season mini-game in Austria.

Sadio Mane is the man with the goal, with some brilliant build-up play by James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas.

It was a true poacher’s finish by the Senegalese superstar and a tidy cross into the box by the Greek.

Milner is perhaps the unsung hero in the move, expertly spotting Tsimikas making a run into a dangerous area.

