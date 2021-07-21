‘Could be a starter’ ‘Bright future’ – Some Liverpool fans post rave reviews for 16-year-old starlet after pre-season outing

Liverpool got fully underway with pre-season yesterday, securing two stalemates in the first round of summer practice fixtures against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart.

One man that seemed to catch the eye amongst the fanbase was teenager Kaide Gordon who featured in the first clash against Daniel Bierofka’s men.

The scoreline ended at 1-1, with Divock Origi converting a penalty following a handball in the opposition box.

The young Englishman, once described as the best 16-year-old in the country, proved to be something of a nuisance throughout the tie, coming close to making his mark on the stat sheet on a number of occasions.

Coming so highly-rated, we at the Empire of the Kop imagine Gordon will be a player Jurgen Klopp and the coaching team at Liverpool will be keeping a very close eye on this coming season.

Judging from history, there’s a very real possibility that the likes of the former Derby wonderkid – not to mention a handful of promising starlets, including Mateusz Musialowski – will be given minutes in the cup competitions.

As such, we doubt pre-season will be the last we see of the teenage forward.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Brilliant bro. Just work on the finishing and get some experience then ur in the first team. — Asfandyar (@Asfandyar_06) July 20, 2021

Mate you was exceptional today keep it up future is bright ❤️🙌 — 🍿 (@AnfieldRD11) July 20, 2021

Bright future ahead for you lad 💫 — Danny hammerton (@DannyHammerton) July 20, 2021

Gave a good account of yourself. Didn’t look out of place alongside the first team names. Keep up the hard work and I’m sure we will see a lot more of you. — Leon Crook (@Leons_Logic) July 21, 2021

One with so much potential could be a starter if u keep impressing — Geraint Williams (@GerWillzLFC) July 20, 2021

