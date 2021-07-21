Liverpool falling behind in race for 19-goal attacker as Bundesliga outfit advances in negotiations – report

The transfer of Liverpool-linked Donyell Malen to Borussia Dortmund is becoming increasingly likely, with the latter keen to get the signing over the line.

This comes from reliable PSV insider (Eindhovens Dagblad journalist) Rik Elfrink, who reports that discussions are taking place between the Bundesliga outfit and Roger Schmidt’s side with a view to arranging a deal.

“In the coming days, PSV and the German top club will try to find each other on all fronts and only then can Malen undergo a medical examination,” the Eindhovens Dagblad journalist wrote for the publication.

“Dortmund would like to bring him in quickly to start preparing for the new season with Malen.

“If it is not yet possible to conclude a definitive deal, Malen may have to start again on Thursday in Eindhoven.”

With the Reds’ current backup options in the offensive department proving somewhat lacklustre, it is thought that the club is interested in pursuing a new forward in addition to a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

At 22-years-old, not to mention being already a potent goalscorer with 19 goals in 32 Eredivisie appearances this term, the Dutchman seemed an ideal fit to replace either one of Xherdan Shaqiri or Divock Origi.

As things currently stand, however, the player seems one that will likely get away from us, with Dortmund very much leading the way in negotiations.

Given the German side’s sudden influx of cash, courtesy of the sale of Jadon Sancho, the step-up in talks is more than understandable in comparison to our own situation, in which we are thought to be reliant on player sales to continue moving for incomings.

