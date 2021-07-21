Liverpool named frontrunners for €30m goalscoring midfielder – report

Liverpool remains the most likely destination for Lyon star Houssem Aouar, as reported by Le10 Sport (via Sport Witness).

The report adds that the Reds have turned their attentions to the Frenchman, who could replace PSG-bound former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum at Anfield.

The Ligue 1 outfit is thought to be requesting a fee in the region of €30-35m for the midfielder.

Considering the recent departures of Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi for £17m – not to forget the more small-scale exits of Liam Millar and Kamil Grabara – Lyon’s asking price is theoretically becoming more attainable.

With us being partly reliable on player sales, according to those close to the club, it’s unclear as to the exact extent of that reliance.

The claims made by such sources seem to suggest that Liverpool will have some maneuverability beyond the income it receives from player sales, though we’d imagine another serious outgoing is required before we can move for a €30m plus player in the summer window.

