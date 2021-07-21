Liverpool offered hope in Malen pursuit as Dortmund could balk at Mino Raiola’s added condition – report

Dortmund could be put off in their pursuit of PSV hitman Donyell Malen after uncovering agent Mino Raiola’s requested fee for arranging the potential transfer.

This comes from Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (via the Mirror), with the publication claiming that the Italy-born Dutchman would need a payment of £7.8m included as part of a deal taking the Dutchman to Germany.

It could theoretically buy time for Liverpool to make a move, with the Reds said to be reliant this summer on player sales to lead to further incomings beyond Ibrahima Konate.

Having said that, it seems rather unlikely, given our own financial constraints, that we’ll be prepared to fork out an extra £7m just to appease the super agent.

Given the shrewdness of our recent business, it’s a stipulation that would hand far more control to Raiola than Michael Edwards and the recruitment team would potentially be prepared to concede in negotiations.

It’s a player we could see Liverpool being very much interested in, but without further player sales – which appears to have become the unwanted theme of our summer transfer window – we’re unlikely to throw money at the problem anytime soon.

