New report reveals FSG’s transfer plans as Liverpool set to enter critical new phase – Independent

Liverpool are set to engage in the recruitment of younger players in order to arrest a rising wage bill, as reported by The Independent.

The outlet had been discussing the Reds’ transfer plans in the context of Jordan Henderson’s contract situation, with the skipper’s future having recently attracted a considerable amount of speculation.

“With the wage bill spiralling – it has risen 95 per cent to £325million – and too many of the first-choice XI about to hit 30, FSG are already looking ahead to a rebuilding cycle and the focus will be on recruiting younger players,” Tony Evans wrote for the publication. “The pandemic has hit revenue badly.”

With a number of key stars entering, or in, their 30s, including the likes of Mo Salah, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, the club is likely due a rebuild in the near future.

Considering Jurgen Klopp’s contract is set to expire in three years – an eventuality that seems unlikely to change at this point in time – we’d ideally like to see the German help coordinate a rebuild before reaching the end of his Anfield tenure.

There are a couple of stars who could realistically continue to feature for us well into their 30s – Virgil van Dijk and Salah being prime candidates – though there is a growing need to implement younger talents beyond the backline.

This Liverpool team is practically at its peak and if we fail to seriously invest in the squad this summer there will be an overwhelming pressure to do so the next year or risk setting back our progress by several years.

