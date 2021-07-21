‘No way…’ ‘Clear upgrade’ – Some Liverpool fans divided over PL transfer target

A handful of Liverpool fans have provided a mixed reaction to news of the club’s reported interest in West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen.

Reporting for The Athletic, James Pearce revealed that the 24-year-old frontman had been included in the Reds’ transfer shortlist for the summer window, with the side considering potential options to bolster the forward line.

It remains unclear as to how high up the Englishman features on the list, with the Merseysiders’ potential transfer business beyond Ibrahima Konate evidently reliant on further outgoings taking place.

As far as low-key signings go, we certainly have a track record for showing (not to mention acting upon) interest in players far from being considered world-beaters.

Few considered Diogo Jota to be a force of nature prior to his surprise £41 move to Anfield, with the Portugual international starting his Liverpool career brightly with five goals in his first nine league appearances.

That doesn’t mean we’re bolt-on to secure the Englishman’s signature this summer – there’s the small matter of a long-term contract to work past – however, we shouldn’t be quick to rule out the possibility, nor to turn up our noses at the signing, should it come to pass.

