‘No way…’ ‘Clear upgrade’ – Some Liverpool fans divided over PL transfer target

A handful of Liverpool fans have provided a mixed reaction to news of the club’s reported interest in West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen.

Reporting for The Athletic, James Pearce revealed that the 24-year-old frontman had been included in the Reds’ transfer shortlist for the summer window, with the side considering potential options to bolster the forward line.

It remains unclear as to how high up the Englishman features on the list, with the Merseysiders’ potential transfer business beyond Ibrahima Konate evidently reliant on further outgoings taking place.

As far as low-key signings go, we certainly have a track record for showing (not to mention acting upon) interest in players far from being considered world-beaters.

Few considered Diogo Jota to be a force of nature prior to his surprise £41 move to Anfield, with the Portugual international starting his Liverpool career brightly with five goals in his first nine league appearances.

That doesn’t mean we’re bolt-on to secure the Englishman’s signature this summer – there’s the small matter of a long-term contract to work past – however, we shouldn’t be quick to rule out the possibility, nor to turn up our noses at the signing, should it come to pass.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

The Jarrod Bowen links have surprised me but it does makes sense. He’s the same age as Jota, good output last year (8G, 6A), his already good work-ethic would thrive under Klopp & more importantly he would be happy with a bit-part role. The price might be the stumbling block. — Mick Moran (@Mick_Moran_) July 21, 2021

We went from Mbappe to Sancho to Raphinha to Malen to Bowen. The way our standard is getting low day by day we might end up with signing Willian. — • (@The_Gerrard_Era) July 21, 2021

Underwhelming for Pool but I’ve always rated Bowen. Him and Jota as back up wingers is very decent and a clear upgrade on their squad https://t.co/ppua86Qw2M — LifeOfTy__ (@LifeOfTy__) July 21, 2021

Liverpool fans justify anyone that the club wants. Bowen is not good enough + doesn’t even suit the way we play — S (@9squeeze) July 21, 2021

Might be unpopular but feel as though Jarrod Bowen would be a good signing for us. Easy to forget that we got Robertson from Hull, Wijnaldum from Newcastle and Jota from Wolves. Still only 24 years old and would thrive under Klopp. I'd be happy if it happened. pic.twitter.com/aEhvTFkKPC — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) July 21, 2021

No way am I seeing Bowen, Jota comparison. This fanbase is going mad. — ً (@LFCAJ_) July 21, 2021

