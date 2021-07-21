(Video) Konate opens up on on-pitch relationship with Liverpool teammates after opening pre-season ties

Ibrahima Konate registered his first appearance in a Liverpool shirt in the first round of pre-season fixtures.

When questioned on his relationship with his new teammates, the Frenchman was keen to highlight the positive communication shared between the players on the pitch.

READ MORE: Simeone admits Liverpool-linked Saul had doubts over his role at Atletico Madrid

The centre-half made his debut in the club’s second of two 30-minute clashes, starting for Jurgen Klopp’s men against VfB Stuttgart in a tie that ended in a stalemate with both sides securing a goal apiece.

Though there wasn’t much to note – as is often the case early in pre-season – there’s a great deal of promise attached to the 22-year-old following his switch from the Bundesliga.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV & Reddit:

#Ep3 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Saul to Liverpool still possible? Why have Liverpool rejected the opportunity to sign a promising talent for a cut-price fee?