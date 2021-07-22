13-goal star joins Liverpool team-mates at pre-season training camp

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has joined his team-mates at the Reds’ summer pre-season training camp in Austria.

The Portugal international was granted an extra long break – as is the case with other stars who were in action at Euro 2020, including Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.

Jota, who scored 13 goals for the Reds last term, will now take part in preparations ahead of the new season, re-joining the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in Salzburg.

Next to link up with the Liverpool camp is Scotland captain Andy Robertson, who will arrive in Austria on Friday, as confirmed by the club.

The Reds kicked-off their pre-season with two 1-1 draws with local side Wacker Innsbruck and German outfit Stuttgart in a couple of 30-minute mini-games. Divock Origi and Sadio Mane bagged, while Owen Beck and Kaide Gordon turned heads.

Liverpool are next in action tomorrow night against Jurgen Klopp’s old club Mainz, but in a typical 90-minute match this time.