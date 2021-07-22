22-year-old confirms he’s fit to play for Liverpool against Mainz

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has confirmed he is once again fully fit and ready to play against Mainz.

The Reds are up against the German outfit on Wednesday night – a fixture which comes just days after two 30-minute friendlies against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart.

Kelleher was forced to sit out both of those games, with Loris Karius and Adrian getting the nod, but the young Irishman has now declared himself fit.

“I just had a slight little knock on my knee but it’s nothing serious so I’m back in now and ready to go. Yeah, I am [fit to play against Mainz],” the 22-year-old told Liverpoolfc.com.

Kelleher’s newfound fitness comes at a great time, with Jurgen Klopp hoping to get a good look at his back-up options for Alisson.

Liverpool’s No.1 is still away, taking an extra long break after being in action until recently with Brazil. Like Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, certain players have been granted some more time to recharge before preparing for the new season.