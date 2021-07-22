Bundesliga side emerge as surprise candidates for Liverpool defender – Sky Sports

Bayer Leverkusen have emerged as surprise candidates for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

That’s according to Sky Sports, who state the Bundesliga outfit have sounded out the possibility of taking the centre-half back to Germany.

The above report also lists Premier League sides Brighton, Burnley, Newcastle and West Ham as interested parties.

Despite starring for Liverpool last term, Phillips goes into the new season as arguably fifth-choice, with the returns of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip – and the signing of Ibou Konate.

Quite clearly good enough to start for a Premier League side, it’s not a shock to see the 24-year-old linked with high-profile moves.

Phillips spent a season in Germany with Stuttgart on loan in 2019 and clearly caught the eye, with Leverkusen said to be keen on the Liverpool man.