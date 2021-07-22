Liverpool ‘interest growing’ in world-class Arsenal target – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to rival Arsenal for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer.

That’s according to CaughtOffside, who claim the Reds hold a ‘growing interest’ in the France star.

The above report states Arsenal are considering alternative targets because of the threat Liverpool pose, with James Maddison, Ruben Neves and Renato Sanches named.

With Champions League football to offer for next season, the Reds certainly have an advantage over their Premier League rivals, who only managed to finish eighth last term.

Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for Aouar, with the Daily Star, as cited by Calciomercato, claiming Jurgen Klopp is keen on replacing Gini Wijnaldum with the Frenchman this summer.

The above report states the Reds are a serious obstacle for Juventus, who have also been credited with interest in the Lyon midfielder.