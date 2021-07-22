Liverpool lining up move for £15m teenage hot-shot, says Football Insider

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a move for Sparta Prague starlet Adam Hlozek.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the teenager was watched by Anfield officials in a Champions League qualifier against Rapid Vienna on Tuesday night.

Hlozek is an 18-year-old forward, who mainly operates centrally but has shown proficiency at playing on the flanks, and is the youngest goal-scorer in Czech top-flight history.

With an impressive 24 goals in 62 first-team appearances for Sparta Prague over the last two seasons, it’s perhaps no surprise the forward has already earned five caps for his country.

Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for Hlozek, who Transfermarkt value at just over £15 million.

Whether or not the Reds actually make a move for the 18-year-old is another thing entirely, but there’s rarely smoke without fire.

