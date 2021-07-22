Liverpool tipped to move for dynamic Serie A midfielder by Italian media

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the situation of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

That’s according to reputable Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim the Reds could move for the 24-year-old this summer.

It’s unclear what Jurgen Klopp’s plans are for the ongoing transfer window, but replacing Gini Wijnaldum may be a priority.

The ever-present Dutchman departed Anfield earlier this summer to sign for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, after spending five successful years with Liverpool.

Kessie isn’t too dissimilar to Wijnaldum in terms of playing style, but definitely favours the defensive side of midfield and isn’t quite as much of a goal threat.

Transfermarkt value the Ivory Coast international at a whopping £50 million – and Milan would be well within their rights to ask for as much, should talks materialise.