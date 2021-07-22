Sadio Mane reveals why Yaya Toure attended Liverpool training this week

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has revealed why former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure attended a Reds training session on Thursday.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Senegalese explained the 38-year-old has been his friend for a number of years and wanted to get some coaching pointers from watching Jurgen Klopp.

“I said, ‘Yaya, do you think it is the best idea to come to watch our training?!’ He said, ‘My friend, I’m coming there! Just ask your boss!’,” Mane said.

“He is a very, very good guy and I have known him since 2004. He’s a good friend of mine so we always keep in touch.”

“When he asked me if I can ask the boss whether he can come to watch training I said, ‘With pleasure’ and I think the boss was happy to have Yaya with us today to watch training and learn something because I wish him all the best,” the Liverpool forward continued.

“He wants to be a manager in the future and all the boys were happy to see him, to have a quick conversation with him and have a little bit of a talk about City and Liverpool. It was nice to meet him again.”

Toure is currently a coach for Russian side Akhmat Grozny, but is hoping to go into management in the future. The former Manchester City star could certainly do a lot worse than taking a look at how Liverpool and Klopp set up their sessions.

It’s also quite nice to see Yaya, who was a rival on the pitch, get on so well with the Reds now he’s hanged up his boots.