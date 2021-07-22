(Video) Jurgen Klopp shares wholesome moment with Liverpool defender before debut

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and defender Ben Davies shared a nice moment before the 25-year-old made his debut for the Reds earlier this week.

The former Preston North End star represented the Premier League side for the first time against FC Wacker Innsbruck, during the club’s summer stay in Austria.

Prior to kick-off, Klopp spotted Davies and made his way over to him, hugging him and exchanging a few words before sending him on his way.

It’s honestly such a nice moment between the boss and one of his players – especially given the length of time it’s taken for him to make his debut.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV.