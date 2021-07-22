(Video) Liverpool star distracts team-mate’s interview with dodgy camerawork

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian was speaking with LFC TV prior to the mini-games against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart earlier this week, but was interrupted by one of his team-mates.

Playing around with one of the cameras, youngster Curtis Jones zoomed in and out of the stalwart’s face, causing him to laugh and interrupt the interview.

The 20-year-old was obviously just joking around, with everyone sharing a giggle and even a little dance out of the exchange.

And LFC TV ended up with some… interesting footage of Adrian’s face mid-interview!

Take a look at the video below – and skip to 1.55 to see the action…