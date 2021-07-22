(Video) Trent scores with sweet strike in LFC training – no ‘keeper is ever saving it

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is looking keen in training!

The Reds are currently posted up at their pre-season camp in Austria, where they recently faced local side Wacker Innsbruck and German outfit Stuttgart.

Trent captained the side which took on the former in a 1-1 stalemate, but is looking more than prepared for Liverpool’s next opponent.

In a recent training clip, the young Scouser can be seen smashing an effort into the back of the net off the far post, giving the goalkeeper absolutely no chance.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV…