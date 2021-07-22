(Video) Trent scores with sweet strike in LFC training – no ‘keeper is ever saving it

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is looking keen in training!
The Reds are currently posted up at their pre-season camp in Austria, where they recently faced local side Wacker Innsbruck and German outfit Stuttgart.
MORE: Liverpool tipped to move for dynamic Serie A midfielder by Italian media
Trent captained the side which took on the former in a 1-1 stalemate, but is looking more than prepared for Liverpool’s next opponent.
In a recent training clip, the young Scouser can be seen smashing an effort into the back of the net off the far post, giving the goalkeeper absolutely no chance.
Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV…
How we do 🎯👀 pic.twitter.com/YWLJnbZub7
— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) July 22, 2021
Ping! 💥 https://t.co/VxCEoSFG0z
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 22, 2021