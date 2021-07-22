(Video) Virgil van Dijk & Joe Gomez teasing LFC TV’s cameras through pre-season is great content

Liverpool defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez were in a great mood as their team-mates took part in two mini-games earlier this week.

The Reds took on Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart in two 30-minute friendly matches, but the duo haven’t been given the nod to return yet – not fully – as they continue to train.

MORE: (Video) Liverpool star distracts team-mate’s interview with dodgy camerawork

Gomez and van Dijk watched on as their team-mates registered two 1-1 draws, and continually teased LFC TV‘s cameras throughout!

It was mainly the No.4 who kept clocking that they were being recorded, and he’d goad his defensive partner to wave.

Take a look at the video below – and skip to 4:57 and 6:18 to see van Dijk and Gomez messing around.