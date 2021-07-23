Ex-PL star issues verdict on likelihood of Liverpool starter’s Anfield exit: ‘The greatest scenario…’

Kevin Phillips has tipped Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson to remain with Liverpool and hash out fresh terms at the club.

The 31-year-old’s future has been the source of much speculation since The Athletic released a report suggesting that talks over a new contract at Anfield hadn’t begun well.

“We don’t know the ins and outs of the demands,” the golden boot-winner told Football Insider. “I understand from a business point of view you can’t give out huge contracts to 31-year-olds but he has legendary status.”

“I’m pretty sure Jordan is not asking for stupid money because he has so much respect for the club.

“I think it will get resolved though. They will come to an agreement because there would be a huge backlash from Liverpool supporters if he was to leave the football club. I see him staying there.

“I don’t think there is any desire from Jordan to leave. Listen, I know Jordan’s dad and I might get a text off him later saying I’m wrong but he is Liverpool through and through.

“The greatest scenario would be for him to get to 35 with Liverpool and then return to Sunderland for a season or two in the Championship or Premier League.”

Europe’s heavyweights are thought to be closely monitoring the situation, with the midfielder’s contract set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Having already lost one quality midfielder in Gini Wijnaldum, another exit in the form of our skipper would leave us in a difficult position, to put things mildly.

Given the England international’s clear commitment to the cause, however, we’d find it extremely hard to believe that he’ll be sold this summer – Jurgen Klopp simply wouldn’t sanction it.

Whether the player could end up running down his contract in two years’ time is another matter entirely, of course, and certainly plausible if the club doesn’t wish to risk handing Henderson a long-term contract.

