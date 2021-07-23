Fabrizio Romano issues update on Liverpool-linked attacker Reds were reportedly in a two-horse race for

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Borussia Dortmund are close to reaching an agreement with PSV for Liverpool-linked striker Donyell Malen.

The Reds were thought to be locked in a two-horse race for the highly-rated Netherlands international though have fallen short in this particular transfer battle.

The hunt for a new forward will likely continue for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with The Athletic having recently noted the Premier League outfit’s interest in West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen.

Scoring 19 league goals in the Eredivisie last term, the Dutchman had attracted international attention with his performances at a domestic level.

It’s a blow to have ultimately lost out on the centre-forward, though far from being the end of the world.

Knowing our recruitment team – and as has already been demonstrated by the link with Bowen – Liverpool’s list of potential targets will be long and it wouldn’t be entirely unsurprising to see us identify a relatively unknown name in Europe or beyond as a suitable option.

Realistically, we need a forward with a clear eye for goal who can challenge our current three starters but who is young enough to accept the need to fight for a place, for now.

