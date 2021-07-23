Fabrizio Romano issues update on Liverpool-linked attacker Reds were reportedly in a two-horse race for

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Borussia Dortmund are close to reaching an agreement with PSV for Liverpool-linked striker Donyell Malen.

The Reds were thought to be locked in a two-horse race for the highly-rated Netherlands international though have fallen short in this particular transfer battle.

Borussia Dortmund are at final stages to sign Donyell Malen on a permanent deal from PSV. Last details to be fixed between clubs. 🟡⚫️ #BVB Personal terms agreed until June 2026 with his agent Mino Raiola. Possible medicals in the next days as @RikElfrink reported. https://t.co/0ZynpoJs0i — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2021

The hunt for a new forward will likely continue for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with The Athletic having recently noted the Premier League outfit’s interest in West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen.

It’s a blow to have ultimately lost out on the centre-forward, though far from being the end of the world.

Knowing our recruitment team – and as has already been demonstrated by the link with Bowen – Liverpool’s list of potential targets will be long and it wouldn’t be entirely unsurprising to see us identify a relatively unknown name in Europe or beyond as a suitable option.

Realistically, we need a forward with a clear eye for goal who can challenge our current three starters but who is young enough to accept the need to fight for a place, for now.

