‘Hurts me so much…’ – These Liverpool fans react as Wijnaldum officially joins PSG

The vast majority of Liverpool fans were keen to wish former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum well having officially been unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player.

The Dutchman signed on a three-year deal that will keep him at the Par des Princes stadium until the summer of 2024.

With the Reds’ hierarchy unwilling to offer the midfielder a long-term contract there could only be one outcome as the Dutchman ran down his contract.

The priority now for Liverpool must be to unload as much of the deadwood on our hands in order to help fund a move for a quality replacement.

Assuming that the finances are somewhat tight, as those close to the club have claimed, we’d imagine another serious outgoing of the likes of a Divock Origi or a Harry Wilson would leave us with enough funds to secure a new midfielder.

A press-resistance force in the middle of the park will be ideal, though the most important attribute the recruitment team can’t afford to overlook is durability, with Wijnaldum having been our most reliable midfield option last term.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Good luck, thanks for the hard work you did for Liverpool 🔥❤️ — Justus Musenge Kabaso (@KabasoMusenge) July 23, 2021

You look better in red Gini — Jason Snyman (@mrjs134) July 22, 2021

Good luck gini. Got to think of your family and get that pay packet. Football isn’t a life long career and you are 30 not many more years left. — Tony (@britTonyHD) July 22, 2021

This hurts me so much seeing this PSG r very lucky they got a superstar! #YNWA — Daniel Chatry (@dantheman266) July 22, 2021

I dont wanna lie I already miss at Liverpool — Bkay Perfect (@BkayPerfect) July 22, 2021

