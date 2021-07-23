‘Hurts me so much…’ – These Liverpool fans react as Wijnaldum officially joins PSG

Posted by
The vast majority of Liverpool fans were keen to wish former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum well having officially been unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player.

The Dutchman signed on a three-year deal that will keep him at the Par des Princes stadium until the summer of 2024.

With the Reds’ hierarchy unwilling to offer the midfielder a long-term contract there could only be one outcome as the Dutchman ran down his contract.

The priority now for Liverpool must be to unload as much of the deadwood on our hands in order to help fund a move for a quality replacement.

Assuming that the finances are somewhat tight, as those close to the club have claimed, we’d imagine another serious outgoing of the likes of a Divock Origi or a Harry Wilson would leave us with enough funds to secure a new midfielder.

A press-resistance force in the middle of the park will be ideal, though the most important attribute the recruitment team can’t afford to overlook is durability, with Wijnaldum having been our most reliable midfield option last term.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

One response to “‘Hurts me so much…’ – These Liverpool fans react as Wijnaldum officially joins PSG”

  1. I have to admit I find it quite funny how so many so called fans whine and whinge about Gini at PSG, when these self same fans a couple of years were screaming and pleading with the club to buy someone to “upgrade” from Gini.

    Guess what. Next season we will hear the same old voices complaining that we need to upgrade from this player or that player or that Klopp has lost the plot or that FSG have been a disaster for the club. Shame the planets oxygen is wasted on these fools.

    Reply

