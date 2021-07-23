‘I question players like that’ – Ex-PL hitman takes aim at ‘background’ Liverpool stars

Frank McAvennie has taken aim at Liverpool’s fringe stars, accusing the Reds’ backup options of failing to support the side when it was in “dire need”.

The club’s backup forwards, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi, in particular, earned a great deal of criticism after failing to register a single league goal between them last term when called upon.

“I think they have an awful lot of players that are there in the background,” the former West Ham United frontman told Football Insider.

“But for me, I question players like that. Big players want to play all the time but some of these are quite happy just happy to sit around and take the money.

“I don’t know the ins and outs. But a couple of times last season, Liverpool were in dire need and the fringe player just didn’t do it for them.

“When you get a chance in life, you’ve got to take it, and football’s no different.

“The manager wants hungry players who are going to push the first team boys. That’s what he’ll be looking for next season.”

Should Liverpool manage to get a few players off the wage bill and boost the transfer kitty in the process, one may fairly imagine that further investment into the improvement of the squad will take place.

While the form of Shaqiri during the Euros may have earned the Swiss international something of a lifeline, we realistically need to seriously consider encouraging certain exits where there is interest from suitors.

Promising progress has begun with the exits of out-of-favour stars Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi, though further sales will be critical in order to reach the target of £60m in outgoings.

Returning stars Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez – not to mention that with less serious injuries, including skipper Jordan Henderson – will offer a huge boost to our hopes of challenging for major honours this coming season.

However, it can’t be ignored that we are in dire need of addressing gaps in the squad, most notably in midfield and the forward line, with a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum to be considered a top priority.

