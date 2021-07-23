Liverpool close to agreeing exit of seven-goal attacker – report

Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing the sale of out-of-favour winger Harry Wilson to Fulham, with reporter Bruno Andrade claiming that Marco Silva’s men could secure the Welshman for €12m (£10.2m).

As has been noted by club journalist David Lynch in a tweet, the 24-year-old – who registered seven league goals in the Championship last term – was not included in the Reds’ pre-season clash with Mainz.

Harry Wilson still with the #LFC squad in Austria but he won't be risked for today's friendly against Mainz with a move to Fulham now considered close. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) July 23, 2021

Primeiro reforço para o Fulham de Marco Silva: o extremo galês Harry Wilson. Tudo certo para ser anunciado ainda hoje. Vai deixar o Liverpool em definitivo a troco de aproximadamente 12 milhões de euros. Nome esteve referenciado durante muito tempo no Benfica — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) July 23, 2021

Having already secured over £21m from the sales of Marko Grujic, Taiwo Awoniy, Kamil Grabara and Liam Millar, a further £10m would take the club to the halfway mark of the £60m target in player sales reported by The Athletic.

While it’s always a shame to see a Liverpool player not make the mark at the club, it’s certainly in our best interests – not to mention the player’s – to boost the transfer kitty by chucking out the deadwood.

Realistically, with Harvey Elliott having impressed to such a significant extent in his own loan spell in the Championship, it was always going to be difficult for the Wales international to break into a forward line already abundant with world-class quality.

We’d expect a young attacker, of a similar age to Diogo Jota when he first joined us last summer, to be the priority for the club’s recruitment team, as Jurgen Klopp looks to keep our prestigious front-three on their toes.

