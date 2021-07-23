Liverpool frontrunners for teenage sensation’s signature; Bayern Munich and Man City interested – report

Liverpool are reportedly at the front of the queue for highly-rated, teenage midfielder Bobby Clark.

This comes from the Daily Mail, with the publication noting that the 16-year-old has garnered attention from Europe’s elite, including Bayern Munich and Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Beyond additions to the youth roster, the Reds are thought to be prioritising new contracts for key stars whilst the club hopes to amass enough funds from outgoings to pursue further transfers beyond Ibrahima Konate.

It’s not the kind of signing that will get fans jumping out of their seats, though it’s certainly encouraging to see the recruitment team keeping their eyes open for the most promising youngsters out there.

Ideally, we’d like to see more significant purchases before the summer window draws to a close, with it being critically important that we manage to secure a reliable replacement for PSG-bound midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

With Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi having made permanent moves away from Liverpool, it’s certainly looking more than plausible that new faces will be brought in, should we carry on with our current trajectory in player sales.

