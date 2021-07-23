Liverpool striker not worth £15m claims former England No.1 as speculation over Premier League switch arises

Paul Robinson has expressed his doubts over the likelihood of West Ham handing Liverpool £15m for Divock Origi’s services this summer.

David Moyes’ men are thought to be searching for a new forward to fill the void left by Sebastian Haller’s winter window departure, with the No.27 linked with a switch to London.

“I’d be very surprised if West Ham pay £15million for him,” the former England No.1 told Football Insider.

“I know Liverpool will want that because of their current financial situation but you cannot demand that for a player who has barely played any football over the past 18 months. He’s been a bit-part player.

“David Moyes is looking to sign at least one striker, we know that. They never replaced Haller and they cannot go into next season with just Michail Antonio. He was given too big of a burden to carry last year. It is an area they are going to strengthen in.

“Would they pay £15million for Origi though? I cannot see that.”

It has been suggested that the Reds would be prepared to let the Belgian hitman part ways, though an exit will not be forced.

Having enjoyed a bit-part role at Anfield of late, not to mention registering a goalless season in the league last term, we can certainly understand why clubs would be reluctant to fork out a relatively significant fee.

That having been said, the 26-year-old undeniably has goals in him and pretty crucial ones, having most notably played a pivotal role in our Champions League run of 2018/19.

Playing week in week out for another Premier League outfit would also arguably allow Origi to yield a reasonable return for the club willing to take a punt.

