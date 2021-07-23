(Video) Adrian nutmegs Phillips in Liverpool training to delight of teammates

It’s not often you see a goalkeeper sending his Liverpool teammates wild with a glorious nutmeg.

Once Adrian had sent centre-half Nathaniel Phillips for the Echo with a soft poke of the ball, Sadio Mane and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were quick to check with the camera operator that the moment had been captured.

The Reds have embarked on a pre-season training camp in Austria and are due to face Jurgen Klopp’s former club Mainz in the side’s first full-length clash.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV:

