(Video) Keita wows fans with quick feet and cheeky nutmeg to beat three Mainz players

Naby Keita has endured something of mixed career at Anfield, with his future remaining somewhat unclear.

Nonetheless, the Guinean enjoyed perhaps the standout moment of Liverpool’s pre-season clash with Mainz, dancing past two opposition players and beating a third with a nutmeg before being brought down to the turf.

It’s almost frustrating seeing moments such as these from the former RB Leipzig star and fearing another potentially average season from the midfielder.

He’s one player whose talent has never been in doubt, despite countless injuries derailing his Anfield career, though you’d expect this upcoming campaign to be last chance saloon for Keita, should he be kept on beyond the summer window.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @PassLikeThiago: