Wijnaldum mentions Liverpool during PSG unveiling: ‘When I played here…’

When being unveiled as PSG’s latest signing as a free transfer, Gini Wijnaldum was keen to highlight how “impressed” he was with the Ligue 1 outfit’s home ground having previously visited during his time at Liverpool.

With contract talks failing to reach a viable conclusion between the former Red and the Merseysiders, the Dutchman ran down his contract at Anfield, which expired earlier this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are thought to be waiting on player sales to fund a suitable replacement for the former key star.

It’s quite strange to see the midfielder holding up a shirt that isn’t predominantly red, though we can understand the midfielder’s motivations for seeking a move away from Liverpool.

Much in the same way as many fans will view the intrigue around Jordan Henderson’s contract, from a purely sentimental perspective we would have loved to see the Dutch international hang up his boots in Merseyside.

At his current age, of course, offering a lucrative, long-term contract invites certain risks, not least of all a decline in performance in the long-run.

Nonetheless, we at the EOTK wish Gini nothing but the best going forward – he’ll be greatly missed.

