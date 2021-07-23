Wijnaldum mentions Liverpool during PSG unveiling: ‘When I played here…’

When being unveiled as PSG’s latest signing as a free transfer, Gini Wijnaldum was keen to highlight how “impressed” he was with the Ligue 1 outfit’s home ground having previously visited during his time at Liverpool.

With contract talks failing to reach a viable conclusion between the former Red and the Merseysiders, the Dutchman ran down his contract at Anfield, which expired earlier this summer.

🗣️ "I can't wait to experience the Parc des Princes as a Paris Saint-Germain player. When I played here in the Champions League with Liverpool, I was very impressed." 🔴🔵 Georginio Wijnaldum = new midfielder in town! 📸: @PSG_English #UCL pic.twitter.com/b2ftNVYKhV — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 22, 2021

Jurgen Klopp’s men are thought to be waiting on player sales to fund a suitable replacement for the former key star.

READ MORE: Liverpool striker not worth £15m claims former England No.1 as speculation over Premier League switch arises

It’s quite strange to see the midfielder holding up a shirt that isn’t predominantly red, though we can understand the midfielder’s motivations for seeking a move away from Liverpool.

Much in the same way as many fans will view the intrigue around Jordan Henderson’s contract, from a purely sentimental perspective we would have loved to see the Dutch international hang up his boots in Merseyside.

At his current age, of course, offering a lucrative, long-term contract invites certain risks, not least of all a decline in performance in the long-run.

Nonetheless, we at the EOTK wish Gini nothing but the best going forward – he’ll be greatly missed.

Henderson’s been linked with a move to Arsenal… could it happen?