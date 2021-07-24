Bundesliga outfit shows interest in £15m Liverpool star alongside four PL sides – The Athletic

Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly shown interest in Liverpool star Nathaniel Phillips alongside Premier League outfits West Ham, Burnley, Brighton and Newcastle United, according to James Pearce.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are thought not to be in any rush to part ways with the defender, though will not stand in his way should a move be desired.

“At the age of 24 he wants to play regularly and he knows that’s unlikely to happen if he stays put given the options Klopp now possesses,” the club journalist wrote for The Athletic.

“Liverpool value Phillips at around £15 million and are prepared to sell if an offer is table that suits all parties.

“The Athletic understands that Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham have registered their interest in recent days, joining the likes of Burnley, Brighton and Newcastle United.

“However, no deal is imminent – underlined by Phillips’ involvement against Mainz.”

The 24-year-old was one of the club’s standout performers in the second-half of the 2020/21 campaign, as Klopp was forced to field the backup defender following long-term injuries sustained to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Given that our options beyond the first-choice duo and summer signing Ibrahima Konate include a highly injury prone centre-half in Joel Matip, as of yet untested winter window capture Ben Davies and Phillips himself, Liverpool can’t really afford to lose the Englishman.

It would be a horrific run of poor luck for us were we to suffer anything close to the injury crisis that derailed our prior season, though it’s difficult to overlook the fact that our backup options look somewhat slim without the Bolton-born player.

The ball remains in his court and though we’d more than understand a decision to seek more regular playing time elsewhere, we’re hopeful of the centre-back remaining at Anfield for the next campaign.

Nathaniel Phillips could hand Liverpool a MAJOR transfer dilemma