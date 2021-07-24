Ex-England international tips Euros finalist to be on Liverpool’s ‘radar’; previously considered a Henderson replacement

Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that “Liverpool are definitely looking at” Kalvin Phillips, with the England international having impressed during the European Championship.

With Jordan Henderson’s contract falling under the media spotlight, and the Leeds United midfielder previously being tipped as a potential replacement for the Reds skipper, it’s plausible that the 25-year-old may have entered into conversations held by the recruitment team.

“It’s not just Liverpool, I think he’ll be on everybody’s radar,” the ex-England international told Football Insider.

“He’s an outstanding player and was one of England’s stand-out performers at the Euros. Every team in the Premier League and teams in Europe will be looking at him and will definitely try to sign him.

“It’s going to be a bit of a headache for Leeds to try and keep hold of him because he’s been outstanding.

“I’m sure Liverpool are definitely looking at him. But the price tag will be high to get him out of there.”

With a contract not set to expire until 2024 – an issue further compounded by his performances on the international stage – however, it seems a signing that will be beyond the Merseysiders’ financial reach.

There’s certainly a lot to admire in Phillips, who operated in a box-to-box role for Gareth Southgate’s men during the Euros.

However, given our future incomings seem increasingly dependent on player sales, we at the EOTK can’t see Liverpool being a genuine contender for the Leeds United star.

It’s a route we may wish to return to closer to the expiration date of Henderson’s contract, if it’s felt that the skipper won’t be able to keep up with the demands of Jurgen Klopp’s football beyond 2023, but for now it’s an unlikely prospect.

