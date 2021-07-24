Liverpool ace Harry Wilson set to make £12m switch to Fulham – Joyce

Liverpool are set to bank £12m for the sale of Harry Wilson to Fulham, with the Welshman having departed the Reds’ training camp in Austria.

It’s the club’s fifth player sale of the summer window, with the 24-year-old following Marko Grujic, Taiwo Awoniyi, Kamil Grabara and Liam Millar out of the exit door.

Harry Wilson has left Liverpool’s training camp in Austria to conclude £12m move to Fulham. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) July 24, 2021

It takes the Premier League outfit’s sales total beyond the £30m mark, just over half the £60m target reportedly set by the side.

With us having reached the halfway mark, one might reasonably predict that the club can begin to seriously consider further incomings – at the very least one, at this point in time.

We were reportedly linked to the likes of Donyell Malen and Saul Niguez, though the former is a bolt-on to move to Borussia Dortmund (replacing Manchester United-bound Jadon Sancho), whilst the latter’s situation appears to have cooled somewhat.

Sorting out a midfield replacement for reliable man Gini Wijnaldum will likely be considered the first point of order for Michael Edwards and the recruitment team, with there being serious concerns over the durability of our remaining midfield options.

