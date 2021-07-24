Liverpool attacker nearing Anfield exit as Reds hope to receive up to £12m – Neil Jones

Liverpool’s Harry Wilson is reportedly nearing to a switch to Fulham, with Jurgen Klopp’s men hoping to gain up to £12m from the potential transfer.

This comes from reliable reporter Neil Jones at Goal, with the Reds having already parted ways with Taiwo Awoniyi, Marko Grujic, Kamil Grabara and Liam Millar.

“There was one Wales international on the bench for Liverpool in Neco Williams, who replaced Alexander-Arnold at half-time,” the journalist wrote.

“But Harry Wilson’s omission from the squad was notable. The 24-year-old was at the ground to watch, but Liverpool decided it would be too much of a risk to include him in the game, as he closes in on a move away from Anfield.

“Fulham is his destination, with talks between the two clubs having progressed this week. Personal terms, it is understood, have already been discussed with the player, with new Cottagers boss Marco Silva a big fan.

“Liverpool bagged £17m ($23m) when offloading Taiwo Awoniyi and Marko Grujic earlier this week, and they hope to secure a fee of up to £12m ($19m) for Wilson, who has been with the club since the age of eight but has made only two senior appearances, amid a series of productive loan spells.”

Should the club finalise the departure of the Welsh international, it would mean that the side have secured over half of the £60m target in player sales identified by The Athletic.

With the halfway mark of the aforementioned target in funds close at hand, one might reasonably expect that we will soon be looking to bring in another new face.

Ideally, midfield should be the priority, with Gini Wijnaldum’s departure leaving a vacuum of durability in the middle of the park for Klopp.

To put it plainly: we cannot afford to head into the next campaign with our current options given how prevalent a role injury played in the prior season.

