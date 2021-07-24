Liverpool transfer strategy outlined as worrying midfield reality highlighted

Liverpool remain interested in pursuing further additions to the squad beyond Ibrahima Konate, according to Melissa Reddy in the Independent.

The priority is thought to remain in providing new contracts to key stars including Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, though the club are in need of replacing former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum and providing further competition for places up top.

“Liverpool are actively looking to recruit in midfield and attack,” the club journalist wrote.

“In the former department, the Fabinho-Henderson-Thiago trio is an excellent one, but not guaranteed for an entire campaign and there is very little to complement it when looking at the reality of Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain’s recent history.

“Curtis Jones impressed in large swathes, before hardly being used towards the latter stage of the campaign.

“Given the ages of Thiago and Henderson specifically, as well as the latter’s contract situation, refreshing in this area with a long view is imperative.

“Jota has been a supreme addition to the offensive line, but given the lack of trust in the other options beyond the front three and with the African Nations Cup at the turn of the year, Liverpool are eyeing a profile similar to the front three when they were bought.”

Saul Niguez was thought to be on the Merseysider’s radar, although the trail has gone somewhat cold of late.

Reddy’s on the money when it comes to identifying our limited options beyond our starting midfield trio.

As world-class as the trifecta of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara is, Gini Wijnaldum was the only player to survive a full league season without getting injured.

A fresh face embodying durability to a similar extent to the departed Dutch international is an absolute priority – even more so than adding quality to the forward line.

